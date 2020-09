LTI Tools Texas Twister Air Hammer (LT855-AH) can be used as both a hammer and a puller and can be installed using an included air lock plug connecting into a quick release chuck for conversion.

Click Here to Read More

The kit also includes a ¼ in. NPT adjustable brass air flow regulator and a vibration dampening system for reduced user discomfort and fatigue. The air hammer is packaged in blow molded storage/display case.

For more information, please visit LTI Tools.