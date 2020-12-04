Video
Tools & Products

Lucas Oil Offers Anti-Gel Cold Weather Diesel Treatment

Lucas Oil Anti-Gel is a cold weather treatment meant to keep diesel engines rolling through harsh winter months.
on

Lucas Oil Anti-Gel Cold Weather Diesel Treatment (Anti-Gel) is specifically manufactured to prevent cold filter plugging in diesel and biodiesel fuels. Designed by Lucas Oil Products Inc., Anti-Gel is formulated with the highest quality components to provide maximum performance during the winter season, said the company.

Click Here to Read More
Product #10865 (1 quart), #10866 (2 quarts) Lucas Oil’s unique Anti-Gel blend contains wax crystal modifiers to lower the pour point and cold filter plugging point of diesel fuel. All diesel fuel contains some paraffin wax and, as temperatures drop, the wax tends to fall out of solution and form a lattice-like cluster of wax crystals, gelling the fuel. The wax crystal modifiers found in Lucas Anti-Gel disrupt the formation and growth of these wax crystals, allowing the fuel to remain fluid and pass through a vehicle’s fuel filters. Additionally, Lucas Anti-Gel contains water dispersants that effectively break up any entrained water into tiny droplets so they’re less likely to collect and freeze, plugging lines or fuel filters.

“Cold weather can affect all sorts of engine components in hardworking vehicles, especially those using diesel fuel, and can lead to poor fuel-burning efficiency or worse,” says Morgan Lucas, president, Lucas Oil Products. “Our Anti-Gel Cold Weather Treatment is specifically made to counter the harmful effects of winter conditions by using real water dispersants to eliminate the likelihood of issues arising from moisture or condensation and ensure your vehicle keeps on hauling through the winter months.”

This cold weather treatment contains zero alcohol, does not harm diesel particulate filters and will not void OEM warranties.

When added to fuel, Lucas Anti-Gel achieves the following benefits:
• Contains real water dispersants to effectively remove moisture from the entire fuel system;
• Lowers cold filter plugging point of ULSD and Biofuels;
• Prevents fuel thickening and gelling;
• Contains no alcohol;
• Will not void warranties;
• No harmful effect on diesel particulate filters; and
• Disperses entrained water.

In this article:
Click to comment

