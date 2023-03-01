 Lucky Winners Get Extra Credit In Form Of Prize

Lucky Winners Get Extra Credit In Form Of Prize

If you got all five questions correct, you might be a gift card winner!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
The groundhog didn’t necessarily get a passing grade on this year’s one-question “Winter” test. Early spring or six more weeks of winter? Depending on who you ask the correct answer is: I don’t know.

Luckily, the majority of OUR participants got an A+ on their entries. Congratulations to everyone who got all five questions correct – you were entered into our drawing for a McDonald’s $10 gift card. This month’s Pop Quiz was created with the generous support of Tech Force Foundation.

Congratulations to:

Mike Alder, Advanced Training Institute, Las Vegas, NV
Bryan Peck, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA
Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
Robert Johnson, Monongalia Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV
Thomas Mulligan, Northampton High School, Machipono, VA
Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY
Lillyn Mayer, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
James Parsons, The John DIckinson School, Wilmington, DE
Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is our popular Guess the Car puzzle. Can you guess the vehicle model indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, March 5.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

