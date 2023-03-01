Lucky Winners Get Extra Credit In Form Of Prize

The groundhog didn’t necessarily get a passing grade on this year’s one-question “Winter” test. Early spring or six more weeks of winter? Depending on who you ask the correct answer is: I don’t know.

Luckily, the majority of OUR participants got an A+ on their entries. Congratulations to everyone who got all five questions correct – you were entered into our drawing for a McDonald’s $10 gift card. This month’s Pop Quiz was created with the generous support of Tech Force Foundation.

Congratulations to:

• Mike Alder, Advanced Training Institute, Las Vegas, NV

• Bryan Peck, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA

• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH

• Robert Johnson, Monongalia Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV

• Thomas Mulligan, Northampton High School, Machipono, VA

• Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY

• Lillyn Mayer, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

• James Parsons, The John DIckinson School, Wilmington, DE

• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

