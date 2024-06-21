 Lumileds Introduces Xperion 3000 LED Light

Lumileds Introduces Xperion 3000 LED Light

The Under Bonnet LED light offers up to 1,200 lumens and articulating LED lightbars to direct the beam where it’s needed.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Lumileds introduced a new light to the Philips Xperion 3000 LED Work Light product lineup. The Xperion 3000 Under Bonnet LED light is designed to provide excellent visibility for auto service pros and DIYers while working in the engine bay, the company said.

Featuring a selectable light output of 1,200, 600, or 300 lumens, the Xperion 3000 Under Bonnet light easily illuminates the entire working area, allowing for more precise and accurate work.

To help improve efficiency while working, Lumileds said the Xperion 3000 Under Bonnet light can be mounted to any location under the vehicle hood, utilizing either the integrated magnet in the base of the light or one of two fold-out hooks. The light features two adjustable LED lightbars that pivot and tilt, to direct the light exactly where it is required.

“We originally designed our Xperion 6000 LED work light line with automotive professionals in mind,” notes Jason Dreger, Lumileds product manager for aftermarket accessories. “We created the Xperion 3000 LED work light line to give DIYers a more affordable option, but we’ve seen that pros appreciate the quality, performance, and value of the Xperion 3000 line as well. The Xperion 3000 Under Bonnet light is maneuverable, adjustable, and provides incredible light for as long as the job takes. The multiple hands-free operation choices let you concentrate on the job at hand without needing to constantly reposition your light.”

