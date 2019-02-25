MAHLE Aftermarket 2019 ‘Drive With The Original’ Technician Promotion Set To Launch

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The launch of the 2019 MAHLE “Drive with the Original” Technician Promotion – featuring a one-of-a-kind 426 cubic-inch Hemi Dodge Challenger giveaway as grand prize – was announced at the Daytona 500. The car, to be built by Petty’s Garage, will be finished and tested in time to be awarded to the winner at AAPEX, taking place Nov. 5-7 in Las Vegas.

“Last year’s ‘Drive with the Original’ promotion received over 70,000 total entries and was a huge hit at AAPEX,” said Jon Douglas, general manager, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “We’re excited to again be partnering with Petty’s Garage and feel this year’s Dodge Challenger is going to be a real showcase for MAHLE gaskets, filters, pistons and rings, Clevite engine bearings and MAHLE engine parts.”

This is the third year for the MAHLE “Drive with the Original” promotion. In 2017 the grand prize was a twin-turbo, 1,000 HP MAHLE 2017 Ford Mustang from Petty’s Garage. In 2018, MAHLE went back in time to offer a resto-mod 1968 Petty’s Garage Chevrolet Camaro RS as grand prize. This year, the horsepower gets kicked up a notch as MAHLE and the Petty’s Garage Team look to approach 1,100 HP with the custom Challenger.

The “Drive with the Original” promotion will start on March 1 and runs through Oct. 1. Four finalists will be randomly selected from all entries to receive a trip for two to AAPEX in Las Vegas. The “Original,” Richard Petty, will be present when the finalists each select a key from The King’s signature Charlie One Horse hat – one of which will start the grand prize MAHLE Dodge Challenger from Petty’s Garage.

In addition to the grand prize, hundreds of additional instant prizes will be awarded, including Richard Petty Driving Experiences, autographed Richard Petty signature Charlie One Horse cowboy hats and autographed No. 43 die-cast model cars.

Information on entering the “Drive With The Original” promotion is available on specially marked MAHLE gasket boxes. Complete information, including official rules, terms and conditions, can be found at drivewiththeoriginal.com.

