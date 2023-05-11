MAHLE, Midtronics Partner on EV Battery Service

MAHLE and Midtronics have agreed to jointly develop service equipment for battery electric vehicles. Both companies say they signed a memorandum of understanding to empower shops with “safe, easy-to-use and effective service for the important Li-ion battery: from battery diagnostics to maintenance, regardless of brand and over the entire life cycle of the batteries and vehicles.”

Within the agreement, Mahle will contribute its knowledge and experience in the areas of refrigerant service, ADAS calibration, BatteryPRO solutions and vehicle diagnostics. Midtronics will contribute its leadership position and technology in both low and high voltage battery monitoring, inspection, diagnostics, and service. Together, the companies say they can offer shops a full range of services for electric vehicle batteries.

The companies say the traction battery itself can make up over 25% of the overall vehicle cost and varies greatly from vehicle to vehicle. At the same time, the share of passenger cars with electric drive systems (BEV and hybrid vehicles) will grow to 95% in Europe, 90% in China and 75% in North America by 2035. Therefore, battery service could represent half of the overall service performed in shops, the companies say.