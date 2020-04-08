MAHLE Motorsport Expands Big Block Chevy Lineup

MAHLE Motorsport now offers a new forged addition to the Big Block Chevy lineup to include pump-gas friendly compression for larger cubic inch motors with the introduction of its Big Block Chevy 632 PowerPak piston kits . This shelf-stock piston kit, available wherever MAHLE Motorsport pistons are sold, is forged from 2618 alloy for increased high temperature strength and durability. They are then dual coated with Phosphate and MAHLE’s GRAFAL skirt coating for reduced drag and wear.

Designed for the 632, they will also work in a short deck 565 or tall deck 598 with the proper stroke and rod combinations, and are available with an 18cc dish or 10cc dome depending on compression ratio desired. All PowerPak kits include pistons, pins, clips and rings in a ready to assemble package.

Three sizes are now available: 632 cubic inch with a 4.600 bore, 598 cubic inch with a 4.600 bore and 565 cubic inch with a 4.600 bore.