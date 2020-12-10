MAHLE Motorsport Introduces LSX Combo PowerPak Piston Kit

Now available from MAHLE Motorsport is a new combo piston set for LS style heads available as a Dish, Dome or Flat Top. The LSX Combo PowerPak is a new shelf-stock 20cc forged piston kit designed with universal fit valve pockets for LS1/2/5, LS7 or LS3/92 style heads. Whether building an LS street engine or an all-out race engine, MAHLE’s LSX Combo adds a new level of power and performance without breaking the budget and much needed versatility for builders busy with LS engine work, the company says.

Click Here to Read More

Joe Maylish, MAHLE Motorsport sales and program manager, said, “The LS engine is so popular that on any given day someone could be rebuilding an LS7 or modifying an LS1. Finally, we have a piston kit that gives builders the option to get the job done quickly and with a brand they trust. Having this in a shelf stock is a game-changer, especially when you are busy with multiple LS engine jobs.”

Forged from 2618 alloy for high temperature strength, the LSX Combo Piston Kit features a slipper skirt style forging, and as with all PowerPak kits, the piston kit is engineered to exacting tolerances for superior reliability and performance. Piston specifications for the LSX Combo Dish is 4.000 to 4.080 bore size, 4.125 stroke, 6.125 rod length, 1.050 compression height, and 0.927 pin diameter. A 1.0, 1.0, 2.0mm file fit performance ring set is included. The LSX Combo Dome PowerPak does not fit 5.3L, 706 or 862 truck heads. The LSX Combo Flat Top is available also in a 4032 alloy (part # 930226525 and #930226530).

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport’s LSX Combo PowerPak Piston Kits (dome, flat top and dish), visit www.mahlemotorsports.com, or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942.