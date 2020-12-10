Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces LSX Combo PowerPak Piston Kit

on

Topdon USA Debuts Professional Key Programming Tool

on

Permatex Bolt Mark Identifies Fastener Loosening, Tampering

on

ProMAXX PowerDrive Turns Ratchets Into Drills
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces LSX Combo PowerPak Piston Kit Video
play

VIDEO: Understanding Why Hoses Need To Be Replaced

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces LSX Combo PowerPak Piston Kit Video
play

VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Trending Now

Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine
Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine
Brake Job: Volkswagen Tiguan

Undercar: Brake Job: Volkswagen Tiguan
Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces LSX Combo PowerPak Piston Kit

Valve pocket design universally fits LS1/2/5, LS7, LS3/92 style heads.
Advertisement
 

on

Now available from MAHLE Motorsport is a new combo piston set for LS style heads available as a Dish, Dome or Flat Top. The LSX Combo PowerPak is a new shelf-stock 20cc forged piston kit designed with universal fit valve pockets for LS1/2/5, LS7 or LS3/92 style heads. Whether building an LS street engine or an all-out race engine, MAHLE’s LSX Combo adds a new level of power and performance without breaking the budget and much needed versatility for builders busy with LS engine work, the company says. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Joe Maylish, MAHLE Motorsport sales and program manager, said, “The LS engine is so popular that on any given day someone could be rebuilding an LS7 or modifying an LS1. Finally, we have a piston kit that gives builders the option to get the job done quickly and with a brand they trust. Having this in a shelf stock is a game-changer, especially when you are busy with multiple LS engine jobs.”

Forged from 2618 alloy for high temperature strength, the LSX Combo Piston Kit features a slipper skirt style forging, and as with all PowerPak kits, the piston kit is engineered to exacting tolerances for superior reliability and performance. Piston specifications for the LSX Combo Dish is 4.000 to 4.080 bore size, 4.125 stroke, 6.125 rod length, 1.050 compression height, and 0.927 pin diameter. A 1.0, 1.0, 2.0mm file fit performance ring set is included. The LSX Combo Dome PowerPak does not fit 5.3L, 706 or 862 truck heads. The LSX Combo Flat Top is available also in a 4032 alloy (part # 930226525 and #930226530). 

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport’s LSX Combo PowerPak Piston Kits (dome, flat top and dish), visit www.mahlemotorsports.com, or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Edelmann Elite Power Steering Filter Breaks New Ground

Tools & Products: Polyvance Releases Two New Welding Rods

Tools & Products: Spray with Warm Air with the Paint Pro from Killer Tools

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Releases Next-Generation ROVER Flood Light

Advertisement
Connect