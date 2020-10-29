Connect with us

MAHLE Presents Product Information Sessions At AAPEX

 

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. will host a series of product information training sessions during the Virtual AAPEX Experience (VAE) from Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Thursday, Nov. 5. The scheduled sessions, combined with the company’s overall virtual presence at this year’s exhibition, exemplify its commitment to the industry to provide the latest information on products, services and solutions to the automotive aftermarket.

“While the opportunity to collaborate with attendees in person was not possible this year, it was crucial that we still participate in order to connect with industry professionals from around the globe and remain their partner of choice,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “MAHLE is dedicated to provide the best to the industry – from products, solutions and training to collaboration and information sharing. While the AAPEX platform will most certainly be different this year, we are thrilled to be part of the Virtual AAPEX Experience and encourage attendees to schedule discussions with our team of product and sales representatives.”

Throughout the three days of the VAE, Senior MAHLE Training Manager, Tim Golema will present training sessions on three key products in the MAHLE product portfolio. Training sessions are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, November 3:
Gaskets (10:00 a.m.) – Turbochargers (1:00 p.m.) – Filtration (4:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, November 4:
Filtration (10:00 a.m.) – Gaskets (1:00 p.m.) – Turbochargers (4:00 p.m.)

Thursday, November 5:
Turbochargers (10:00 a.m.) – Filtration (1:00 p.m.) – Gaskets (4:00 p.m.)

While it may be possible to join the day of the presentation, seating is limited and advanced registration is encouraged. Reservations can be made, free of charge, at [email protected].

