Underhood: Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement
Maintenance IQ: Installing An Oil Filter (VIDEO)
Here's a step by step guide on how to install an oil filter.
Keeping an oil filter on the side or bottom of the engine is no small engineering accomplishment.
It is a balancing act with the forces of friction, surface area and stretch working together to keep a filter in place.
In this video we breakdown how to install an oil filter.
