Maintenance IQ: Nitrogen Inside Shocks And Struts
Nitrogen eliminates foaming of the fluid inside the shock. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Ever pulled a shock or even a strut out of the box, and you get this? It’s a inconsistent feel, and what is happening? Well, it’s actually the nitrogen inside the shock itself.
The nitrogen is in there to help eliminate foaming of the fluid inside the shock when it goes up and down very quickly. But that nitrogen inside the body of the shock can become unevenly distributed when it’s sitting on the shelf at the supplier.
When this happens, all the nitrogen is up here at the top, when the shock, in reality, operates like this and the nitrogen should actually be up here.
So if you want to get rid of this stick-type feeling to where it goes up and down unevenly, you may want to stroke it a few times to help distribute the nitrogen inside the body of the shock.
This way, you’ll know that the shock is operating properly and you don’t need to return the shock. I’m Andrew Markel, thank you very much.
