Maintenance IQ: Nitrogen Inside Shocks And Struts

Ever pulled a shock or even a strut out of the box, and you get this? It’s a inconsistent feel, and what is happening? Well, it’s actually the nitrogen inside the shock itself.

The nitrogen is in there to help eliminate foaming of the fluid inside the shock when it goes up and down very quickly. But that nitrogen inside the body of the shock can become unevenly distributed when it’s sitting on the shelf at the supplier.

When this happens, all the nitrogen is up here at the top, when the shock, in reality, operates like this and the nitrogen should actually be up here.