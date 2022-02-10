 Maintenance IQ: Nitrogen Inside Shocks And Struts
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Maintenance IQ: Nitrogen Inside Shocks And Struts

on

Tech IQ: Why OE Cooling System Plastic Parts Fail

on

ASE Test Prep: What Computer Sensor Needs Replaced? (VIDEO)

on

ASE Test Prep: An Engine Cranks But Won't Start (VIDEO)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Tech IQ: Why OE Cooling System Plastic Parts Fail Video
play

Tech IQ: Why OE Cooling System Plastic Parts Fail

Maintenance IQ: Nitrogen Inside Shocks And Struts Video
play

Maintenance IQ: Nitrogen Inside Shocks And Struts

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

The Problem Is Not In The Transfer Case

Undercar: The Problem Is Not In The Transfer Case
Porsche Active Motor Mounts

Undercar: Porsche Active Motor Mounts
Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls

Underhood: Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls
Ball Joint Inspection

Undercar: Ball Joint Inspection
Guess The Car Winners Found The Destination Worth The Hike

Career: Guess The Car Winners Found The Destination Worth The Hike
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Maintenance IQ: Nitrogen Inside Shocks And Struts

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Nitrogen eliminates foaming of the fluid inside the shock. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Advertisement

CC:

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Ever pulled a shock or even a strut out of the box, and you get this? It’s a inconsistent feel, and what is happening? Well, it’s actually the nitrogen inside the shock itself.

The nitrogen is in there to help eliminate foaming of the fluid inside the shock when it goes up and down very quickly. But that nitrogen inside the body of the shock can become unevenly distributed when it’s sitting on the shelf at the supplier.

When this happens, all the nitrogen is up here at the top, when the shock, in reality, operates like this and the nitrogen should actually be up here.

Advertisement

So if you want to get rid of this stick-type feeling to where it goes up and down unevenly, you may want to stroke it a few times to help distribute the nitrogen inside the body of the shock.

This way, you’ll know that the shock is operating properly and you don’t need to return the shock. I’m Andrew Markel, thank you very much.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Video: ASE Test Prep: Intermittent Heat Questions

Video: ASE Test Prep: Frequent Water Pump Replacements (VIDEO)

Video: ASE Test Prep: Fuel Pressure (VIDEO)

Video: ASE Test Prep: Fuel Pump Testing (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician