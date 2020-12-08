Make Sure Your Transmission Jack Isn’t Out of Whack

Installing a new transmission or removing the old one can be a challenge without a properly working transmission jack. These powerful, multitask lifting systems are essential in most auto service departments.

However, transmission jacks can only do their jobs if they are properly maintained, regularly inspected for damage and used correctly. Here are eight tips for maintaining your transmission jacks:

1. Regularly lubricate all moving parts. Pay special attention to the lift screw and related linkages. A medium-weight lubricating grease should be used on all external moving parts, such as the bearing surface, pivot points and tilt screws.

2. Regularly check the oil level and top off as needed.

3. Use only hydraulic jack oil. Do not use hydraulic brake fluid.

4. If the jack fails to operate, check the oil level and/or bleed the unit before seeking service.