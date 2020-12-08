Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Make Sure Your Transmission Jack Isn’t Out of Whack

on

Real Fixes Available On Snap-on SureTrack Blog

on

Bendix Gives Update On EPA Copper-Free Brake Plan

on

Mechanix Wear Partners With DuPont To Expand Glove Technology
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Make Sure Your Transmission Jack Isn’t Out of Whack Video
play

VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Make Sure Your Transmission Jack Isn’t Out of Whack Video
play

VIDEO: What Keeps Spark Plugs In The Head?

Trending Now

Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Engine Build: Twin-Turbo 508 cid LSX Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Twin-Turbo 508 cid LSX Engine
Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine
Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine
Camaro Alignment 2010-2015

Undercar: Camaro Alignment 2010-2015
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Make Sure Your Transmission Jack Isn’t Out of Whack

 

on

Installing a new transmission or removing the old one can be a challenge without a properly working transmission jack. These powerful, multitask lifting systems are essential in most auto service departments.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

However, transmission jacks can only do their jobs if they are properly maintained, regularly inspected for damage and used correctly. Here are eight tips for maintaining your transmission jacks:

1. Regularly lubricate all moving parts. Pay special attention to the lift screw and related linkages. A medium-weight lubricating grease should be used on all external moving parts, such as the bearing surface, pivot points and tilt screws.

2. Regularly check the oil level and top off as needed.

3. Use only hydraulic jack oil. Do not use hydraulic brake fluid.

4. If the jack fails to operate, check the oil level and/or bleed the unit before seeking service.

Advertisement

5. Do not use a transmission jack as a wash rack when washing or steam-cleaning transmissions.

6. Before each use, follow the pre-check list provided by the manufacturer to ensure components are in good working order. If any issues are found, remove the jack from service until repaired.

7. Do not use the jack if you believe it has been subjected to an abnormal load or shock. If in doubt, contact a local service agent.

8. Periodically check the pump piston rod for signs of corrosion. Clean exposed areas with an oiled cloth.

This shop tip is brought to you by BendPak.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Red Line Synthetic Oil Supports Champions & Record Breakers

News: Champion Oil Announces Autocross Racing Contingency Program

News: Service King Partners With Collin College In Allen, Texas

News: Toyo Tires Launches Great Escape Sweepstakes

Advertisement
Connect