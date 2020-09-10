Makita Redesigns Automotive Website

Makita U.S.A., Inc., which offers a variety of solutions to outfit a garage for the professional or the hobbyist, has launched an updated automotive website.

The redesigned automotive website makes it easy find automotive-related tools. Makita’s automotive offering includes 18V LXT cordless products, powered by 18V lithium-ion slide-style batteries.

“Makita recently launched an impressive line of compact brushless impact wrenches and followed with the first cordless ratchet with interchangeable 1/4-in. and 3/8-in. anvils,” said Carlos Quintana, senior product manager – cordless. “Makita will further expand within the automotive category with specially designed vacuums, as well as grease guns, precision impact wrenches, and more LED lighting options. Makita’s new automotive website makes it easy for pros to find solutions for work under the hood.”

Makita offers products in the following categories:

Makita’s Cordless Drills and Fastening Products are necessary tools when working on cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. Cordless drills can drill through a range of materials. Makita Impact Drivers are compact and powerful for fastening jobs in hard-to-reach areas. Makita Impact Wrenches have the break-away torque to loosen bolts and lug nuts. Cutting and Grinding: Makita’s cutting and grinding products are effective for building or repairing cars, trucks, motorcycles or boats. With Makita’s Metal Cutting Saws and Grinders offer a range of assistance from cutting metal for a custom fabrication to cutting down exhaust pipes.

Makita’s cutting and grinding products are effective for building or repairing cars, trucks, motorcycles or boats. With Makita’s Metal Cutting Saws and Grinders offer a range of assistance from cutting metal for a custom fabrication to cutting down exhaust pipes. Detailing: Makita’s Cordless Polishers, Vacuums and Blowers keep vehicles looking pristine.

Makita’s Cordless Polishers, Vacuums and Blowers keep vehicles looking pristine. Lifestyle and Shop: Makita also offers a variety of products that can be used around a shop, such as radios and fans. Use Makita’s Cordless Lights to illuminate under the hood or chassis while making repairs. The same batteries used in tools can also be used for these other products in the shop, making it easy to power everything on one system.

For more information and to find a dealer, visit makitatools.com/automotive.