Connect with us

News

Makita Redesigns Automotive Website

 

on

Makita U.S.A., Inc., which offers a variety of solutions to outfit a garage for the professional or the hobbyist, has launched an updated automotive website.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The redesigned automotive website makes it easy find automotive-related tools. Makita’s automotive offering includes 18V LXT cordless products, powered by 18V lithium-ion slide-style batteries.

“Makita recently launched an impressive line of compact brushless impact wrenches and followed with the first cordless ratchet with interchangeable 1/4-in. and 3/8-in. anvils,” said Carlos Quintana, senior product manager – cordless. “Makita will further expand within the automotive category with specially designed vacuums, as well as grease guns, precision impact wrenches, and more LED lighting options. Makita’s new automotive website makes it easy for pros to find solutions for work under the hood.” 

Makita offers products in the following categories: 

  • Drilling and Fastening: Makita’s Cordless Drills and Fastening Products are necessary tools when working on cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. Cordless drills can drill through a range of materials. Makita Impact Drivers are compact and powerful for fastening jobs in hard-to-reach areas. Makita Impact Wrenches have the break-away torque to loosen bolts and lug nuts. 
  • Cutting and Grinding: Makita’s cutting and grinding products are effective for building or repairing cars, trucks, motorcycles or boats. With Makita’s Metal Cutting Saws and Grinders offer a range of assistance from cutting metal for a custom fabrication to cutting down exhaust pipes.  
  • Detailing: Makita’s Cordless Polishers, Vacuums and Blowers keep vehicles looking pristine. 
  • Lifestyle and Shop: Makita also offers a variety of products that can be used around a shop, such as radios and fans. Use Makita’s Cordless Lights to illuminate under the hood or chassis while making repairs. The same batteries used in tools can also be used for these other products in the shop, making it easy to power everything on one system.

For more information and to find a dealer, visit makitatools.com/automotive.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Makita Redesigns Automotive Website

on

Kurt Busch Joins FS1 NASCAR Truck Series Booth

on

Universal Technical Institute Expands Welding Program

on

National Pronto Awards Scholarships For 2020-21
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Undercar: Wheel Bearings Are Critical For Peak Mercedes-Benz Performance

Underhood: Engine Build: 452 cid SB2 Small Block Chevy Engine

Diesel: Engine Build: Triple Turbo 6.7L Cummins Engine

Tools & Products: Hunter Introduces New AutoComp Elite Lineup

News: Makita Redesigns Automotive Website
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect