Malco Products Adds Disinfectant Wipes, Cleaner To Lineup

Malco Products Inc. has announced the addition of disinfectant products to its product portfolio. As a trusted chemical products manufacturer to the automotive, marine and consumer products industries, Malco Products is now offering EPA-registered disinfectant wipes and ready-to-use cleaner across all segments.

“Malco has been providing trusted cleaning products to the automotive, marine and consumer products markets for years. Once the pandemic hit, it only made sense that we should expand our offering to include disinfectant products,” said Seth Glaburman, president. “The Malco Disinfectant Products provide our existing customers access to the products they need, where and when they need them to keep their business, vehicle, office, and home safe for all who enter.”

