 Malco Products Unveils Impact-Grade Magnetic Chuck Drivers
Tools & Products

Malco Products Unveils Impact-Grade Magnetic Chuck Drivers

All Malco Impact-Grade power drivers are precisely machined for positive, fail-proof engagement of the fastener head.
Malco Products, SBC, recently introduced a new line of Impact-Grade Magnetic Chuck Drivers that drive screws faster and easier.

Malco’s Impact-Grade Magnetic Hex Chuck Drivers are a distinctive blue color, signaling performance quality that can withstand the kind of impact driver stress that is characteristic for each fastening application. 

“Malco is celebrating 70 years of innovation in 2020 and these Impact-Grade Magnetic Chuck Drivers are just one example of our continued dedication to a culture of continuous improvement and to producing labor-saving tools of lasting quality and performance,” said Mardon Quandt, Malco president and COO.

All Malco Impact-Grade power drivers are precisely machined for positive, fail-proof engagement of the fastener head, with unique high-torque steel construction and a design that absorbs and dissipates impact-driver-induced stress at peak loads.

For more info: malcoproducts.com.

