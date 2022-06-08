 MAPA Names 2022 Scholarship Recipients
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

MAPA Names 2022 Scholarship Recipients

on

Details of ASE Instructor Training Conference Announced

on

AAPEX 2022 Introduces Programs to Attract, Retain Talent

on

Dana Kicks Off Summer with Special Pricing
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

2022 'B'laster Instructor Of The Year' Announced Video

2022 'B'laster Instructor Of The Year' Announced

Highlighting Student Technicians is Critical Now More Than Ever (VIDEO) Video
play

Highlighting Student Technicians is Critical Now More Than Ever (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Fuel Tanks and Pumps

Underhood: Fuel Tanks and Pumps
The Next Generation of Bead Bazooka From Gaither Tool

Tools & Products: The Next Generation of Bead Bazooka From Gaither Tool
BMW Driveshaft Q&A

Undercar: BMW Driveshaft Q&A
Watch Now: Drilled & Slotted Rotors Livestream

Training: Watch Now: Drilled & Slotted Rotors Livestream
Auto Body Welding: Look Before You Weld

Paint / Body: Auto Body Welding: Look Before You Weld
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

MAPA Names 2022 Scholarship Recipients

 

on

MAPA announces the scholarship recipients of MAPA’s 2022 Educational Development Scholarship Fund have been chosen by Lansing’s Capital Region Community Foundation. MAPA provided three (3) $1,000 scholarship awards to 3 individuals, including the 2022 Jud Morrison Memorial Achievement of Excellence Award. MAPA congratulates these very deserving students:

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Dalton Gray, sponsored by Ron’s Auto Parts located in Capac, Michigan. Dalton will be enrolled at Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Michigan majoring in Environmental Science in the fall of 2022. Dalton’s career goals and plans include learning about renewable energy and the electric vehicle industry. He sees no better industry suited to pivot to new product lines than the aftermarket auto industry. Dalton plans to be a part of the change that allows for people to not only adapt from the change in technology—but to thrive from it. Dalton’s scholarship is in collaboration with the University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship committee who supports careers within the automotive aftermarket industry field.

Advertisement

Brianna Kubik, sponsored by Larry’s Auto Supply located in Saginaw, Michigan. Brianna will be a Sophomore enrolled at Saginaw Valley State University in Saginaw, Michigan majoring in Nursing in the fall of 2022. Brianna’s future plans after graduating from Saginaw Valley State University are to work at St. Jude’s Research Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. Her goal is to contribute not only to research, but to patient care as well.

Christian Pfeiffer, sponsored by Performance Auto Value Jackson #4 located in Jackson, Michigan. Christian was awarded the distinguished 2022 Justin “Jud” Morrison Memorial Achievement of Excellence Award named in memory of MAPA co-founding father and past chairman of the board of directors, Justin H. Morrison. Christian’s academic achievements and outstanding community service record exemplifies the high standards and commitment to excellence Jud Morrison stood for.

Advertisement

Christian will be attending the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan majoring in Political Science. His high level of interest in analytics, statistics, data, the media, the government, and business operation leads his interest in pursuing a career in analytics, consulting, or potentially even in law. The Michigan Automotive Parts Association has allied its scholarship program with the Capital Region Community Foundation to enable MAPA’s charitable pursuits. Since the MAPA Educational Development Scholarship Fund program began in 1991, MAPA has awarded $87,500 to 93 students. A gift to the MAPA Educational Development Scholarship Fund is an excellent way to honor or memorialize a friend or relative.

Advertisement

To contribute to the association’s scholarship fund, visit www.mapaonline.org.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: ZF Releases Mechatronic Transmission Service Kits

News: Advance Auto Parts Unveils 12-Volt DieHard Battery

News: Deadline Approaching For SMP Automotive Scholarships

News: ASE Introduces ADAS Specialist Certification Tests

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician