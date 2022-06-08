MAPA Names 2022 Scholarship Recipients

MAPA announces the scholarship recipients of MAPA’s 2022 Educational Development Scholarship Fund have been chosen by Lansing’s Capital Region Community Foundation. MAPA provided three (3) $1,000 scholarship awards to 3 individuals, including the 2022 Jud Morrison Memorial Achievement of Excellence Award. MAPA congratulates these very deserving students:

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Dalton Gray, sponsored by Ron’s Auto Parts located in Capac, Michigan. Dalton will be enrolled at Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Michigan majoring in Environmental Science in the fall of 2022. Dalton’s career goals and plans include learning about renewable energy and the electric vehicle industry. He sees no better industry suited to pivot to new product lines than the aftermarket auto industry. Dalton plans to be a part of the change that allows for people to not only adapt from the change in technology—but to thrive from it. Dalton’s scholarship is in collaboration with the University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship committee who supports careers within the automotive aftermarket industry field.

Advertisement

Brianna Kubik, sponsored by Larry’s Auto Supply located in Saginaw, Michigan. Brianna will be a Sophomore enrolled at Saginaw Valley State University in Saginaw, Michigan majoring in Nursing in the fall of 2022. Brianna’s future plans after graduating from Saginaw Valley State University are to work at St. Jude’s Research Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. Her goal is to contribute not only to research, but to patient care as well. Christian Pfeiffer, sponsored by Performance Auto Value Jackson #4 located in Jackson, Michigan. Christian was awarded the distinguished 2022 Justin “Jud” Morrison Memorial Achievement of Excellence Award named in memory of MAPA co-founding father and past chairman of the board of directors, Justin H. Morrison. Christian’s academic achievements and outstanding community service record exemplifies the high standards and commitment to excellence Jud Morrison stood for.

Advertisement

Christian will be attending the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan majoring in Political Science. His high level of interest in analytics, statistics, data, the media, the government, and business operation leads his interest in pursuing a career in analytics, consulting, or potentially even in law. The Michigan Automotive Parts Association has allied its scholarship program with the Capital Region Community Foundation to enable MAPA’s charitable pursuits. Since the MAPA Educational Development Scholarship Fund program began in 1991, MAPA has awarded $87,500 to 93 students. A gift to the MAPA Educational Development Scholarship Fund is an excellent way to honor or memorialize a friend or relative.

Advertisement