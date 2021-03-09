Video
Career

March Guess The Car Winners Announced

We’re not ALWAYS trying to stump you – sometimes the obvious answer is the right one.
 

on

Sometimes, you need to look carefully in order to understand the subtlety of the situation. Other times, trying to read too much into it can make you miss the point entirely.

Click Here to Read More
Audi TT. Yep, just what you thought it was and then second-guessed yourself.

Unfortunately, that happened to many of our entrants in last week’s Guess the Car MindGames contest. Figuring the obvious answer was TOO obvious, they took a more creative approach. Nope. The correct answer was the Audi TT.

Here’s the list of randomly selected winners who DIDN’T overthink it.

  • Emma Jacoby, North Royalton High School, North Royalton, OH
  • Sabrina Hendricks, Heritage High School, Palm Bay, FL
  • Zane Botello, Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe, KS
  • Kayden Elmer, Woods Cross High School, Woods Cross, UT
  • Andrew Hiles, Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy, Mitchell, SD
  • Bruce Thorngate, Delaware Technical Community College, Dover DE
  • Matt Klug, Northcentral Technical College, Wausau, WI
  • Pablo Rivera, Platt Tech, Milford, CT
  • Trace Johnson, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
  • Tommy Andrews, Havelock High, Havelock, NC

Going on now is the March Crossword Puzzle. Can you complete it in one sitting? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, March 14, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

