March Guess The Car Winners Announced

Sometimes, you need to look carefully in order to understand the subtlety of the situation. Other times, trying to read too much into it can make you miss the point entirely.

Click Here to Read More

Audi TT. Yep, just what you thought it was and then second-guessed yourself.

Unfortunately, that happened to many of our entrants in last week’s Guess the Car MindGames contest. Figuring the obvious answer was TOO obvious, they took a more creative approach. Nope. The correct answer was the Audi TT.

Here’s the list of randomly selected winners who DIDN’T overthink it.

Emma Jacoby , North Royalton High School, North Royalton, OH

, North Royalton High School, North Royalton, OH Sabrina Hendricks, Heritage High School, Palm Bay, FL

Heritage High School, Palm Bay, FL Zane Botello, Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe, KS

Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe, KS Kayden Elmer, Woods Cross High School, Woods Cross, UT

Woods Cross High School, Woods Cross, UT Andrew Hiles, Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy, Mitchell, SD

Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy, Mitchell, SD Bruce Thorngate, Delaware Technical Community College, Dover DE

Delaware Technical Community College, Dover DE Matt Klug, Northcentral Technical College, Wausau, WI

Northcentral Technical College, Wausau, WI Pablo Rivera, Platt Tech, Milford, CT

Platt Tech, Milford, CT Trace Johnson, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ Tommy Andrews, Havelock High, Havelock, NC

Going on now is the March Crossword Puzzle. Can you complete it in one sitting? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, March 14, 2021.