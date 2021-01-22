Video
Tools & Products

Martin Tools Introduces New Body Hammer

This hammer features compact with a standard dinging surface on one side and high crown surface on the other side.
on

Martin Tools has introduced a new body hammer, the Compact Dual Dinging Hammer.

This hammer is two hammers in one, compact with a standard dinging surface on one side and high crown surface on the other side. It comes in wood – 171G or fiberglass 171FG.

Like all Martin body hammers, this new hammer is still made in the USA  

For more information, call (817) 258-3000 or visit martinsprocket.com.

