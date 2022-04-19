Massachusetts R2R Court Case Decision Postponed Again

The Auto Care Association announced that United States District Judge Douglas Woodlock issued a notice on Friday, April 15, 2022, informing of another delay to provide a decision on the Right to Repair court case in Massachusetts.

Citing “the resurgence of a demanding criminal trial schedule, resumption of long delayed in-court non-trial proceedings coupled with insistent writing responsibilities in other matters,” Judge Woodlock extended the date to resolve the matter and invited the Defendant (the Commonwealth of Massachusetts) to “make a Further Modified Stipulation to adjust the relevant date necessary for an appropriate period of consideration in support of a fully satisfactory opinion until no later than July 2, 2022, to bring this case to an appealable final judgement.”

The judge previously stated that he would issue a final judgment no later than April 15, 2022.