 Massachusetts Vehicle Data Access Lawsuit Goes to Trial
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Massachusetts Vehicle Data Access Lawsuit Goes to Trial

on

Dayco Updates Mobile Catalog App

on

Women in Auto Care Award Noms Open

on

Over Half Of U.S. Expects Car-Only Vacations This Summer
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Catalytic Converter Theft Video
play

VIDEO: Catalytic Converter Theft

VIDEO: Can I Hit A Wheel Bearing With A Hammer? Video
play

VIDEO: Can I Hit A Wheel Bearing With A Hammer?

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition

Undercar: How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition
SUV Wheel Alignment Basics

Undercar: SUV Wheel Alignment Basics
Piston Treatment Helps Deliver Diesel Performance Breakthrough

Underhood: Piston Treatment Helps Deliver Diesel Performance Breakthrough
Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment

Undercar: Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment
Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads

Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Massachusetts Vehicle Data Access Lawsuit Goes to Trial

 

on

All eyes in the auto care industry will once again turn to Massachusetts as the trial begins in Federal Court to hear the challenge brought by the vehicle manufactures against the voters of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on the data access law. Approved by voters on Nov. 3, 2020, by an overwhelming 75-25 percent margin, the new law would require manufacturers to provide vehicle owners both access and control of the diagnostic and repair data generated by their vehicles.

Advertisement

The lawsuit, filed by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the car companies’ trade group, asks the court to overturn the data access ballot question based on a host of allegations including cyber security concerns, insufficient time to comply with the new data access requirements and their contention that the ballot initiative is preempted by federal law. The trial is expected to last about a week. 

“Auto Care is carefully following the trial as well as the verdict which likely will occur sometime later in the summer. Obviously, we hope that the court will uphold the will of the people of Massachusetts. However, no matter the result, the Association is committed to continuing the campaign to ensure that car owners, nationwide, have the ability to directly access their in-vehicle data in real time and to have that data available to the repair shop of their choice,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Annual Michelin Design Winners Address Unity, Mobility

News: Autolite Launches Sweepstakes For Spark Plug Users

News: SEMA Rebrands Product Data Program

News: Wiseco Announces On Track School Scholarship

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician