Matco Introduces Ball Joint Connected Adapter Kit

The new Matco BJPXR9PRO Ball Joint Connected Adapter Kit covers 43% more vehicle models than competitive kits, with fewer adapters, said the company. The patent-pending secure-click C-frame holds adapters, cups and ball joints securely, making it easier to setup, remove and install ball joints.

Made by OTC, the Matco BJPXR9PRO is maintenance-free, with no O-rings or split rings to lose or replace, while holding cups and adapters throughout ball joint service. The kit includes 25 connected adapters, covering more than 600 vehicle models, and an illustrated manual and application guide with vehicle diagrams and part numbers.

The BJPXR9PRO ball joint connected adapter kit is fully compatible with ball joint cups and adapters from most Matco and OTC ball joint kits, including MST6529, MBJA20, LUBJP, BJP7025C and MST6539 kits. The C-frame can also be used on U-joints, wheel studs and heavy-duty wheel studs, and is compatible with applicable Matco and OTC kits.

The Matco BJPXR9 boasts an extra-large 9-in. x 2-3/4-in. C-frame for use on cars, trucks and SUVs from a Honda Civic up to an F-550. At only 10.4 lbs., the C-frame is easier to handle and setup for less fatigue. Its forcing screw is impact-rated with an integrated striking cap for hammer blows, to help shock a ball joint during removal or installation.

The BJPXR9PRO kit is comprised of:

25 connected adapters for use on more than 600 vehicle models;

Extra-large 9” x 2-3/4” C-frame for cars, trucks and SUVs up to F-550 / 5500 series;

Impact-rated forcing screw with proprietary coating for durability and long life;

Flat-top forcing screw plug;

Connected adapter forcing screw plug; and

Illustrated manual and application guide with vehicle diagrams and part numbers.

Matco’s BJPXR9PRO Ball Joint Connected Adapter Kit and BJPXR9 Connected Ball Joint Starter Kit are available now through Matco dealers and matcotools.com only.