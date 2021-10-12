Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Matco Releases Clic-R Clamps
This, dependable, robust construction allows clamps to be reused easily.
With the new tailored designed from Matco, the Clic-R Clamps makes removal and installation of clamps easy. Using a 2-in-1 design, one side of the pliers loosens clamps for removal while the other side is used to tighten the collar band and reinstall.
The Clic-R clamps are popular among Jeep, Mercedes Benz, BMW, VW and Audi technicians.
For more info: matcotools.com