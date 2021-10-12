 Matco Releases Clic-R Clamps
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Matco Releases Clic-R Clamps

on

TI Automotive Launches New Products

on

Introducing the Performance Work Hoodie from Red Kap

on

JEGS Locking Pliers Slide Hammer
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug Video
play

VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: Inspecting The Serpentine Belt Video
play

VIDEO: Inspecting The Serpentine Belt

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Properly servicing tires and wheels is essential to preventing customer comebacks and maintaining their satisfaction.

Vehicle Filtration Courses

Vehicle Filtration

Today's Wheel Bearing Technology Courses

Today's Wheel Bearing Technology

Advertisement

Trending Now

Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge

Paint / Body: Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge
Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Underhood: Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak
Brake Rotor FAQ

Undercar: Brake Rotor FAQ
Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving

Underhood: Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Matco Releases Clic-R Clamps

This, dependable, robust construction allows clamps to be reused easily.
Advertisement
 

on

With the new tailored designed from Matco, the Clic-R Clamps makes removal and installation of clamps easy. Using a 2-in-1 design, one side of the pliers loosens clamps for removal while the other side is used to tighten the collar band and reinstall.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This, dependable, robust construction allows clamps to be reused easily. The Clic-R clamps are popular among Jeep, Mercedes Benz, BMW, VW and Audi technicians.

For more info: matcotools.com

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Lightweight EM 210, EMP 210 Welders Deliver Big Power

Tools & Products: Reelcraft Offers HD Spring Retractable Hose Reels

Tools & Products: NRS Brakes Releases Updated Brake Pads For Subaru Cars, SUVs

Tools & Products: Graco Upgrades LDX, SDX and XDX Hose Reels

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician