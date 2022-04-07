Matco Tools 4 Series Toolboxes

Click Here to Read More

Manufactured in the USA, the toolbox boasts many features such as aluminum overwrap handles, convenience power on the front of the box, a Power Drawer with built-in tool holster, and a kickplate for added durability, all coming standard with the box.

You also have the opportunity to make it your way, with 13 paint color and 6 trim color options, and optional added storage space with side lockers, hutch, half chest and top drawer! Now available in 28” depth for more room, every 4s toolbox is built with strength you can count on.

For more info: matcotools.com