Matco Tools Offers 1,500 Lumen Sensor Activated Flood and Spotlight

A flood light, spotlight and human body detection sensor technology all in one compact design? The new MWLZFG from Matco Tools has all of these features and is waterproof and dustproof. The spotlight is capable of providing 200 meters of light, while the flood light can provide 1500 lumens on high.

Click Here to Read More

The flood light has a low setting that is able to run for 15 hours at 150 lumens. A 360-degree axis enables users to reposition the lamp head to any position desired, while the magnetic hook base allows for multiple mounting configurations. The floodlight pivots 90 degrees, enabling it to shine directly down or up at an angle, making it ideal for working on cars or other projects around the house when you need both hands free.

And, what’s more? The unit comes with a 5200 mAh lithium battery that will provide strong power for many jobs.

For more info: matcotools.com