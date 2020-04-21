Matrix Wand Launches FenderBolt Online Training

Click Here to Read More

FenderBolt provides Matrix Wand users with many key benefits, including:

Mitchell reference data

Matrix repair analysis software

Ability to collect and store your own measuring data

Wand usage reports for shop owners

Technical support (by phone or online)

I-CAR online training courses to ensure Wand proficiency

As cloud-based measuring software, FenderBolt uses photogrammetry to output three-dimensional measurements. By uploading static images of collision damage into the software, infinite measuring data points can be selected from that image, which allows infinite measuring across the entirety of the vehicle and includes measuring through solid objects. The software, integrated with the Mitchell reference database, compares points to factory specifications, or can utilize comparative measuring to build its own data.

FenderBolt’s I-CAR online training courses provide ease of training and retraining. Matrix Wand users can easily access and complete online training modules during “non-production” times, keeping their shops moving forward. After completion of the training, users can earn six credit hours towards their I-CAR status. Non-Matrix Wand users can also register for online training and receive up to one credit hour by visiting fenderbolt.com and registering the promo code “MTX2020.”