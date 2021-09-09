 MaXpeedingRods Sponsors Carmageddon Car Show
MaXpeedingRods Sponsors Carmageddon Car Show

News

MaXpeedingRods Sponsors Carmageddon Car Show

 

on

Worldwide automotive parts supplier MaXpeedingRods is sponsoring the West Texas Region Sports Car Club of America’s Carmageddon car show. The SCCA is known for hosting racing, time attack, autocross, and much more across the United States and has been around since 1944. As such, their events are very well-known and are a big deal in the world of automotive racing and competition. Though this isn’t a racing event, the Carmageddon car show serves a great purpose in furthering motorsport and its participants as a way of opening doors for future participants and those seeking careers in the automotive field.

Click Here to Read More
The event is taking place on September 12th, 2021, in Amarillo, Texas. The event is free for the public to attend and runs from 11 AM to 3 PM. It is being held at the East Campus of Amarillo College. Cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all ages and from all origins are welcome to come participate. So, if you are in the area and this event is of interest to you, come say hi!

The Carmageddon car show is held annually to raise money for the WTRSCCA’s “Wrench It” scholarship program that provides school funding to Amarillo College students pursuing careers in the trade and automotive industry. 

The event features nearly 100 vehicle entries competing for top rewards in four different categories. The categories are Classic cars, Very Old Classic Cars, Modern Cars, and Import cars. With such a vast population in Texas, the turnout is sure to create some fierce competition and an enjoyable experience for fans of every type of vehicle, old or new.

As a title sponsor, MaXpeedingrods not only make money donation to support the event and award scholarship, but also provide first-place winners from each of the four categories listed previously with 1,000 points. These points are redeemable for merchandise of equal dollar amounts from the MaXpeedingrods website.

