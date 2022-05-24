 May 'Guess The Car' Winners Ride The Bull
May 'Guess The Car' Winners Ride The Bull

Career

May ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Ride The Bull

Winners receive a $10 McDonald’s gift card for identifying the Ford Taurus.
on

It may be only 8 seconds in the rodeo, but that can be one very scary, difficult ride. This month’s guess the car proved to be almost as challenging, but, in the end, our winners saw through the bull and correctly identified the vehicle model pictured in the illustration below.

It was the Ford Taurus, not the Red Bull F1 car or the Lamborghini Diablo or even the Dodge Charger, though in another multiverse, those guesses were solid. Here’s who got THIS contest right:

Rick Kelso, Advanced Technology Institute, Virginia Beach, VA
Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA
Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
Moses Camacho, Lompoc High School, Lompoc, CA
Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY
Mickey Mooney, West Stanly High School, Oakboro, NC
Phil Jacques, Woonsocket Career Center, Woonsocket, RI
• Felix Lemus, Lompoc High School, Lompoc, CA

Not a winner this week? Don’t worry – you can still play our challenging Pop Quiz. Yes, we’re still quizzing you, even though summer vacation is or will be in full swing. Gotta keep you mind sharp! Complete the five-question quiz and you may be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, May 29, 2022 .

Enter This Week’s MindGame Contest Here

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

