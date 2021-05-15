 May Is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

May Is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

on

Troubleshooting Tire Vibration with Proper Wheel Balancing

on

The Impact Of Electrification On Business Strategy

on

Students Challenged To Envision Body Shop Of Future
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Servicing Blower Motor Resistors Video
play

VIDEO: Servicing Blower Motor Resistors

VIDEO: Diesel Oil Viscosity And Weights Video
play

VIDEO: Diesel Oil Viscosity And Weights

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Mitchell Report Examines Ongoing Effects Of COVID-19

Paint / Body: Mitchell Report Examines Ongoing Effects Of COVID-19
CV Axle Inspection And Repair Options

Undercar: CV Axle Inspection And Repair Options
Wheel Installation Requires Torque, Clamping Force Knowledge

Undercar: Wheel Installation Requires Torque, Clamping Force Knowledge
How Battery Service Continues To Change

Underhood: How Battery Service Continues To Change
Engine Tech: Understanding Valve Seats & Guides

Underhood: Engine Tech: Understanding Valve Seats & Guides
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

May Is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

 

on

The American Motorcyclist Association reminds motorists throughout the nation that May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Launched by the AMA in the early 1980s, the campaign and its message have been adopted by many AMA-sanctioned clubs, state motorcycle-rights organizations, the motorcycle industry and government entities.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“For almost 40 years, the AMA has promoted motorcycle awareness in May because, as the weather warms in large parts of the country, riders take to the road in increasing numbers to enjoy the thrill of riding, the practicality of commuting and the beauty of our natural surroundings,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman.

“We urge other road users to be alert to the presence of motorcycles on city, urban and rural streets and highways,” he said.

The AMA asks motorists to be especially aware of conditions around them, maintain a safe distance when following motorcycles, check their mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes and pay particular attention when making left turns across traffic.

“The safety of motorcyclists is the AMA’s top priority and, increasingly, distracted driving and over-reliance on driver-assistance technology are worrisome,” Dingman said.

Each year, the AMA tracks bills in state legislatures across the country that address the issue of distracted driving. Examples of activities that take the driver’s focus off driving include talking or texting, eating and drinking, and adjusting entertainment or navigation system controls.

Driver-assistance technologies are appearing on many new cars and SUVs, such as adaptive cruise control, automated braking and lane-keeping assist. While these technologies promise to reduce crashes, drivers must not become complacent when these systems are engaged.

Advertisement

Congressional Motorcycle Caucuses raise motorcycle safety awareness

The AMA is pleased to report that members of the House and Senate Congressional Motorcycle Caucus — Reps. Michael C. Burgess, M.D. (R-Texas), Congressman Tim Walberg (R-Mich.), Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Senator Gary Peters (D-Mich.) — have introduced a bicameral resolution to designate May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

The April 30 joint release from the caucuses stated: “Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month promotes rider safety, education, licensing, and awareness in order to decrease the number of crashes. Motorcycles help to reduce congestion, are fuel-efficient, and have little impact on transportation infrastructure. Motorcycle awareness is beneficial to everyone on the road.”

Motorcyclist Advisory Council bill introduced

Legislation reauthorizing the Motorcyclist Advisory Council, last co-chaired by AMA Director of Government Relations Michael Sayre, was introduced in the 117th Congress.

H.R. 2141, The Motorcyclist Advisory Council Reauthorization, is bipartisan legislation introduced by Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.), Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), Gwen Moore (D-Wisc.), Don Young (R-Alaska), Julia Brownley (D-Calif.), Troy Balderson (R-Ohio), and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.). It seeks to reauthorize the MAC for six years and expand membership on the council to include more motorcyclist voices and transportation officials.

The MAC is the only official forum for the motorcycling community to have an open dialogue with the U.S. Department of Transportation to discuss concerns about infrastructure design, issues with intelligent transportation systems and other areas of safety affecting motorcyclists on the road.

Advertisement

Link: AMA

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: NHRA To Race New EV Class In 2022

News: 2021 SEMA Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced

News: Continental Celebrates 150th Anniversary

News: Two Ways To Win In Spicer Parts Home Garage Upgrade Contest

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician