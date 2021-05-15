The American Motorcyclist Association reminds motorists throughout the nation that May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Launched by the AMA in the early 1980s, the campaign and its message have been adopted by many AMA-sanctioned clubs, state motorcycle-rights organizations, the motorcycle industry and government entities.

“For almost 40 years, the AMA has promoted motorcycle awareness in May because, as the weather warms in large parts of the country, riders take to the road in increasing numbers to enjoy the thrill of riding, the practicality of commuting and the beauty of our natural surroundings,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman.

“We urge other road users to be alert to the presence of motorcycles on city, urban and rural streets and highways,” he said.

The AMA asks motorists to be especially aware of conditions around them, maintain a safe distance when following motorcycles, check their mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes and pay particular attention when making left turns across traffic.

“The safety of motorcyclists is the AMA’s top priority and, increasingly, distracted driving and over-reliance on driver-assistance technology are worrisome,” Dingman said.

Each year, the AMA tracks bills in state legislatures across the country that address the issue of distracted driving. Examples of activities that take the driver’s focus off driving include talking or texting, eating and drinking, and adjusting entertainment or navigation system controls.

Driver-assistance technologies are appearing on many new cars and SUVs, such as adaptive cruise control, automated braking and lane-keeping assist. While these technologies promise to reduce crashes, drivers must not become complacent when these systems are engaged.