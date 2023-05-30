May PopQuiz Stumps Many But Not All Entrants

Many entrants this month may have had their minds on summer vacation, but some still had their eye on the prize – in this case (as in every case) that prize is a $10 McDonald’s gift card. Congratulations to the randomly selected winners!

• John Stratton OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY

• Dontay Arnold, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT

• Tom Berger, John Marshall High School, San Antonio, TX

• Anthony Welchans, Shaw High School, East Cleveland, OH

• Robert Johnson, Monongalia Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV

• Tom Mulligan, Northampton High School, Machipongo, VA

• Laken Greever, Pulaski County High School, Somerset, KY

• BrIan Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

• Edwin DeRouen, College Street Vocational Center, Lake Charles, LA

• Juan Martinez, North East ISD, San Antonio, TX

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is Guess the Tool. Can you guess the type of tool or piece of equipment indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, June 4, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received.