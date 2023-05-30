 May PopQuiz Stumps Many But Not All Entrants

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Career

May PopQuiz Stumps Many But Not All Entrants

Nobody likes a pop quiz at the end of the school year, but if it comes with a chance to win a tasty prize, it's not so bad.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Many entrants this month may have had their minds on summer vacation, but some still had their eye on the prize – in this case (as in every case) that prize is a $10 McDonald’s gift card. Congratulations to the randomly selected winners!

Related Articles

John Stratton OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY

Dontay Arnold, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT

Tom Berger, John Marshall High School, San Antonio, TX

Anthony Welchans, Shaw High School, East Cleveland, OH

Robert Johnson, Monongalia Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV

Tom Mulligan, Northampton High School, Machipongo, VA

Laken Greever, Pulaski County High School, Somerset, KY

BrIan Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

Edwin DeRouen, College Street Vocational Center, Lake Charles, LA

Juan Martinez, North East ISD, San Antonio, TX

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is Guess the Tool. Can you guess the type of tool or piece of equipment indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, June 4, 2023.

Enter the Next Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received.

You May Also Like

Career

March ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Sing In Perfect Harmony

To win, you need to enter the contest and be randomly selected. Don’t mis your chance at the next set of prizes.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

This month, our Guess The Car MindGames winners are all in congruence, or concert or rapport - in other words, they were all in accord. Congratulations to everyone who guessed correctly!

This month's puzzle was the Honda Accord. And, to them we give them a big 10-4 for being randomly selected.

Read Full Article

More Career Posts
MindGames – March Pop Quiz Winners Announced

Winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card were randomly selected from all correct entries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
We Know Your Students Are Great, Let Us Showcase Them!

The next Student of the Month may be sitting in your classroom right now! Nominate your students today!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Did You Solve The March ‘Guess The Tool’ Puzzle?

Play that funky music, smart boy (and girl). This month’s Guess The Tool may have been a little TOO easy to play.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced For March MindGames

Solving this puzzle in one sitting may put food in your belly. Congratulations to our MindGames winners.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

Bonneville Garage Celebrates School Of The Year Award

The school is the 14th recipient of the annual program, naming it the best technical training school in the country.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
‘Guess The Car’ Guesses Hint At Loves Lost

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to fire the synapses and inspire creativity.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ASE, Goodguys Partner to Promote Industry Education, Careers

They are joining forces to showcase the wide array of career paths in the world of hot rodding and automotive service.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Lucky Winners Get Extra Credit In Form Of Prize

If you got all five questions correct, you might be a gift card winner!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff