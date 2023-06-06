May Puzzler Was ‘Know The Tool,” Not ‘Guess The Tool’

Here’s the good news: congratulations goes out to everyone who played this month – you all got the Guess The Tool puzzle correct! Woo hoo! Way to go!

Now, for the bad news: only 10 of you can win a prize for knowing that the correct answer to this week’s MindGame was a Butterfly Wrench. The randomizer spit out the following names of winners of a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card.

Here’s who won:

• Michael Reamer, Thomas McKean High School, Wilmington, DE

• Cheyanne Arellano, Butler Community College, El Dorado, KS

• John Lindstrom, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

• Ryan Stackpole, Waldo County Technical Center, Belfast, ME

• Marc Mota, Streamwood High School, Streamwood, IL

• George Billings, North Moore High School, Robbins, NC

• Caleb Burlinson, Platt Tech, Milford, CT

• Alexis Koch, Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School, Scott, PA

• Robbie Lynch, Fayetteville, Technical Community College, Fayetteville, NC

• David Mobley, Alief Center for Advanced Careers, Houston, TX



Currently challenging minds is our Crossword Puzzle. Can you solve it in one sitting? If so, you’ll have a chance to be recognized next week! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, June 11. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

