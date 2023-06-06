 May Puzzler Was 'Know The Tool," Not 'Guess The Tool'

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Career

May Puzzler Was ‘Know The Tool,” Not ‘Guess The Tool’

This month's Guess The Tool MindGames puzzle features winners - lots of 'em (but only 10 who are named).

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Here’s the good news: congratulations goes out to everyone who played this month – you all got the Guess The Tool puzzle correct! Woo hoo! Way to go!

Related Articles

Now, for the bad news: only 10 of you can win a prize for knowing that the correct answer to this week’s MindGame was a Butterfly Wrench. The randomizer spit out the following names of winners of a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card.

Butterfly Wrench

Here’s who won:

• Michael Reamer, Thomas McKean High School, Wilmington, DE
• Cheyanne Arellano, Butler Community College, El Dorado, KS
• John Lindstrom, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
• Ryan Stackpole, Waldo County Technical Center, Belfast, ME
• Marc Mota, Streamwood High School, Streamwood, IL
• George Billings, North Moore High School, Robbins, NC
• Caleb Burlinson, Platt Tech, Milford, CT
• Alexis Koch, Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School, Scott, PA
• Robbie Lynch, Fayetteville, Technical Community College, Fayetteville, NC
• David Mobley, Alief Center for Advanced Careers, Houston, TX

Currently challenging minds is our Crossword Puzzle. Can you solve it in one sitting? If so, you’ll have a chance to be recognized next week! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, June 11. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

Enter This Week’s Crossword Puzzle Here

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

You May Also Like

Commentary

Being More Motivated

Set and reach your goals together.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

Dennis Goodhue has a great vacation planned for next year, and is looking forward to coming back to his shop with dramatic photos and amazing memories.

Goodhue, owner of Diamond G Repair in Montrose, CO, says he can’t wait to start making his reservations – and he’ll get started just as soon as his employees tell him where he’s going.

Read Full Article

More Career Posts
March ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Sing In Perfect Harmony

To win, you need to enter the contest and be randomly selected. Don’t mis your chance at the next set of prizes.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
MindGames – March Pop Quiz Winners Announced

Winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card were randomly selected from all correct entries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
We Know Your Students Are Great, Let Us Showcase Them!

The next Student of the Month may be sitting in your classroom right now! Nominate your students today!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Did You Solve The March ‘Guess The Tool’ Puzzle?

Play that funky music, smart boy (and girl). This month’s Guess The Tool may have been a little TOO easy to play.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced For March MindGames

Solving this puzzle in one sitting may put food in your belly. Congratulations to our MindGames winners.

By Doug Kaufman
‘Guess The Car’ Guesses Hint At Loves Lost

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to fire the synapses and inspire creativity.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ASE, Goodguys Partner to Promote Industry Education, Careers

They are joining forces to showcase the wide array of career paths in the world of hot rodding and automotive service.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Lucky Winners Get Extra Credit In Form Of Prize

If you got all five questions correct, you might be a gift card winner!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff