May Winners Use All The Tools In Their Toolbox

This month’s contest had a secret identity – and it stayed that way for many of our entrants.

Look – up in the air! It’s NOT a Super Wrench; it’s NOT a T-wrench; it’s NOT a Bionic Wrench.

You need to look beyond the obvious to understand what this image really implies:

Clark Kent, eat your heart out.

About one-third of our players recognized that we were asking for Tool Chest. If you knew that, you were mixed with other correct entrants and 10 champions were finally pulled for a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

Here are those champions:

• Mike Alder, Advanced Training Institute, Las Vegas, NV

• Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Sicklerville, NJ

• Rebekah Plourde, Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX

• Gabriel Espinoza, Lompoc High School, Lompoc, CA

• Ron Balis, Portage Lakes Career Center, Uniontown, OH

• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH

• Wayne Hayden, Patrick County High School, Stuart, NJ

• Anthony Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL

• Anthony Welchans, Shaw High School, East Cleveland, OH

• Michael Craig, Walker County Center of Technology, Jasper, AL