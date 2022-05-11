 May Winners Use All The Tools In Their Toolbox -
Career

May Winners Use All The Tools In Their Toolbox

This week’s Guess The Tool contest maintained its secret identity for many of our players. If you got it, congratulations.
on

This month’s contest had a secret identity – and it stayed that way for many of our entrants.

Look – up in the air! It’s NOT a Super Wrench; it’s NOT a T-wrench; it’s NOT a Bionic Wrench.

You need to look beyond the obvious to understand what this image really implies:

Clark Kent, eat your heart out.

About one-third of our players recognized that we were asking for Tool Chest. If you knew that, you were mixed with other correct entrants and 10 champions were finally pulled for a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

Here are those champions:

• Mike Alder, Advanced Training Institute, Las Vegas, NV
• Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Sicklerville, NJ
• Rebekah Plourde, Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX
• Gabriel Espinoza, Lompoc High School, Lompoc, CA
• Ron Balis, Portage Lakes Career Center, Uniontown, OH
• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
• Wayne Hayden, Patrick County High School, Stuart, NJ
• Anthony Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL
• Anthony Welchans, Shaw High School, East Cleveland, OH
• Michael Craig, Walker County Center of Technology, Jasper, AL

Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Crossword Puzzle. Finish it in one sitting and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight, Sunday, May 15. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

