 Mayhew Extends Hammerless Tools Products Line
Mayhew Extends Hammerless Tools Products Line

Mayhew Extends Hammerless Tools Products Line

The 2PC set is designed for starting and setting nails.
Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew) extends Hammerless Tools product line with addition of a 2 piece Nail Starter and Nail Set, part number 89020. The Nail Sets countersink finish nails and brads into wood surfaces while the Nail Starters start and drive #2 finish nails and brads without the need for a hammer.

Click Here to Read More
These unique spring powered tools have the potential to deliver up to 3500lbs of striking force with precision and accuracy. Made in the USA and backed by a lifetime warranty

Tool Specifications:

·        1/32” Nail Starter and 1/32” Nail Set

·        2/32” Nail Starter and 2/32” Nail Set

For more info: mayhew.com

