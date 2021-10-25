Mayhew Introduces Made In The U.S.A. Insert And Power Bits

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew) introduces new made in the U.S.A. insert and power bit product lines. These bits are available to accommodate a wide variety of fastener styles and sizes and are made with S2 Tool Steel – a shock-resistant material that can withstand high impact. Additionally, the bits are heat treated to provide added strength and durability and their precision tip profile provides both positive and precise fastener engagement.

With hundreds of product SKUs and an array of sizes available, these new product lines are suitable for a wide range of applications – from simple everyday usage, to both intricate and heavy-duty projects. Insert bits are designed for use with a screwdriver and/or can be used with various power tools when using a bit adapter. Power bits are designed for use with only power tools due to a groove in their shank that allows for easy insertion into the tools, eliminating the need for an adapter.

“The addition of these two new product lines comes as a direct result of Mayhew’s acquisition of Bestway Tools in 2019,” said Eric Mills, VP Sales and Marketing, Mayhew Tools. “Bestway has a well-established, quality reputation for screwdrivers and bits, which has allowed us to significantly expand our product offerings, while simultaneously filling a void for high-quality made in the U.S.A. bits in the markets we serve.”