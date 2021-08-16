 Mayhew Introduces New 11-in-1 Screwdriver And Nut Driver -
Tools & Products

Mayhew Introduces New 11-in-1 Screwdriver And Nut Driver

The tool features a 3-point grip made from high quality material with a superior method for bonding the grip to the core.
on

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. introduces a new 11-in-1 Screwdriver and Nut Driver, part no. 51011 (51011C in packaging). The easy to change screwdriver/nut driver holds eight universal tips and converts to three nut driver series. This tool, backed by a lifetime warranty, features a 3-point grip made from high quality material with a superior method for bonding the grip to the core. The thicker grip material offers the user a cushioned, more comfortable grip. 

Product specification includes, #1 and #2 Phillips, 3/16 and 1/4 Slotted, #1 and #2 Square Recess, T10 and T15 Torx and 1/4, 5/16 and 3/8 Nut Driver.

The tool is assembled in the USA with domestic and global components.

For more info: mayhew.com

