Mayhew Introduces New Screw Pliers

Made from industrial quality tool steel, these heavy-duty 8-in. pliers are used to remove damaged, corroded, rusted, painted over or tamperproof screws, nuts and bolts.
Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew) introduces their new Screw Pliers, (P/N 95685), to their product offering.

Made from industrial quality tool steel, these heavy-duty 8-in. pliers are used to remove damaged, corroded, rusted, painted over or tamperproof screws, nuts and bolts. 

The powerful serrated jaws at the tip of the pliers have a radius that conform to the most common size screw heads to increase surface area contact allowing for better grip and more torque. The plastisol slip-on grips provide more secure and comfortable grasp of the handle. 

Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets.

For more info: mayhew.com

