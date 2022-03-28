Mayhew Tools Expands Hammerless Tools Line with New 3-Piece Set

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) introduced a new 3-Piece Hammerless Set to their existing Hammerless Tools product line. This set includes a prick punch/center punch combo, a pin punch/hammer combo and a cold chisel/hammer combo. Available in a convenient pouch for easy storage and quick accessibility, this set allows for faster and more accurate completion of projects, especially in the automotive market.

These unique, spring-powered tools are safe to use while also delivering extreme force and precision while marking, cutting, punching, starting and/or setting — without the need for a traditional hammer. Ideal for use on wood or metal surfaces, these tools deliver up to 3,500-lbs. of striking force. Simply place the tool directly on the work surface, pull back the spring and release – gaining extreme precision and accuracy while avoiding mishits and glancing blows.

Each tool in this set allows for the following:

Prick Punch/Center Punch Combo

· Prick Punch: Used to scribe lines in metal before cutting or riveting.