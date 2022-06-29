 Mayhew Tools Extends Pry Bar Line With New Mini Pry Bar Set
Tools & Products

Mayhew Tools Extends Pry Bar Line With New Mini Pry Bar Set

These mini pry bars are the smallest pry bars in the Mayhew Tools line, measuring at 5.5 in. each.
Advertisement
 

on

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. announces the addition of a new Mini Pry Bar set to their already extensive line of premium, made in the U.S.A. pry bars. These mini pry bars are the smallest pry bars in the Mayhew Tools line, measuring at 5.5 in. each. The set features both a curved and straight blade option and are great for working in tight spaces and providing leverage in close quarters.

Their small size makes them ideal for a number of unique lifting and prying applications.  Each pry bar features an ergonomic handle designed for superior comfort and a secure grip. Made from high tensile strength nylon 6 material, the handles are able to withstand abrasions and damage. A hardened and tempered alloy steel shaft runs from the prying edge straight through the handle for maximum durability and prying power.

The Mini Pry Bar Sets are offered in blister box packaging for efficient and maximized shelf space and are backed by a lifetime warranty.

Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive and hardware markets. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at 800.872.0037 or visit mayhew.com.

