Mayhew Tools Extends Sponsorship With SGB Racing

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) is partnering with SGB Racing in a new sponsorship that supports the teams’ riders in all of the 2021 Pro Motocross Nationals, and in a few select rounds of the 2021 AMA Supercross. This is the premium hand tool manufacturer’s second year in a row partnering with SGB Racing, yet in an expanded capacity. The SGB Racing team’s riders will each have branded professional gear, showcasing a Mayhew “Made in the USA”-branded helmet and the technicians will have no shortage of Mayhew’s tools to keep the team’s fleet of bikes running at peak performance.

“Our organization has established a strong affinity for racing sponsorships, which have proved valuable,” shared John Lawless, president, Mayhew. “Supporting the teams’ and riders/drivers has helped get our tools into the hands of the technicians and increased awareness of the Mayhew brand amongst the racing community at-large. We are very much looking forward to supporting the SGB Racing team, on and off the track, in their 2021 efforts.”

Racing sponsorships have become a core component to Mayhew Tools’ marketing strategy, helping them get their various lines of tools into the hands of automotive professionals who are immersed in the racing industry. In addition to the SGB Racing sponsorship, Mayhew also is the sponsor to NASCAR’s Whelen Modified Tour Pole Award for the third year in a row, and sponsor to Doug Coby Racing’s #10 Car in the same NASCAR Tour. Although this is the fifth year sponsoring six-time champion driver, Doug Coby, it is the second year sponsoring Coby as both driver and owner of the Doug Coby Racing Team, formed ahead of the 2020 season.

“Growth in our racing sponsorship commitments is directly connected to that of our brand’s growth strategy and we are looking forward to making both a win-win for us and our sponsored racing partners,” said Eric Mills, VP of Sales and Marketing, Mayhew Tools.

SGB Racing’s 450 Supercross team includes Justin Rodbell, Alex Ray, Jeremy Smith, and AJ Catanzaro, all of whom will also race in the Motocross alongside Jordan Jarvis. Jarvis is the most successful AMA rider in history to date and, as a 20-year old female, already holds eight AMA National Titles and more than 50 major event wins.