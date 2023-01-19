 Mayhew Tools Introduces Made in the USA Screwdriver Product Line

Mayhew Tools Introduces Screwdriver Product Line

The line, featuring both individual tools and sets, fills a void in the market for screwdrivers entirely made in the USA.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) introduces a new line of screwdrivers that are entirely made in the USA. The line, with products sold both individually and in sets, includes over 100 items to fill the needs of the user.

High-quality attributes extending across the product line include features such as ergonomic acetate tri-lobular handles for maximum strength and torque transfer, ribbed necks for fingertip control and a non-slip grip, and a durable black oxide finish for corrosion resistance. The Micro Screwdrivers set available within the line feature an ergonomic square handle for a comfortable and secure grip and are comprised of Nylon 6 for high tensile strength and abrasion resistance.

All blades are manufactured using tempered high alloy steel; the custom heat-treat and temper process produces the perfect combination of hardness and ductility to achieve the strength, durability, and performance that professionals demand and appreciate. Each tip is precision CNC machined to industry specifications with tight tolerances for secure and reliable fastener engagement. They are concentric, true, and straight with minimal run-out. All tools in the line exceed ANSI, ASME, and government standards (GGG, ISO).

Over 100+ individual SKU’s and multiple sets available including: 

·       4 PC Micro Slotted & Phillips® Set

·       4 PC Micro Torx® Set 

·       8 PC Slotted & Phillips®                                                                                

·       6 PC Long Slotted & Phillips®

·       7 PC Torx® Set

·       Slotted

·       Phillips®

·       Torx®

·       Torx® Tamper Resistant 

·       Square Recess

·       Torq-Set®

·       And more…

Standard screwdriver sets are available in convenient storage tray with clamshell packaging. Micro Screwdriver Sets are available in clamshell packaging. Ideal for a wide array of applications, made in the USA, and backed by a full lifetime warranty. View the full catalog for this new made in the USA screwdriver line here.

Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets.

For more information, visit mayhew.com.

