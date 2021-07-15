 Mayhew Tools Introduces New, Low-Profile Screwdrivers -
Tools & Products

Mayhew Tools Introduces New, Low-Profile Screwdrivers

The 10 mm alloy steel bit is compact enough to reach into space limiting areas.
on

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. introduces three new low-profile screwdrivers, including a #1 Phillips, a #2 Phillips and flat tip. 

The innovative, low-profile design provides high performance screwdriver application in hard-to-reach areas. More specifically, the 10 mm alloy steel bit is compact enough to reach into those space limiting areas, while still affording full engagement to the screw at a 90-degree angle.

The tools are ideal for any application where space is limited, such as automotive assembly, small engine repairs, dash and/or door actuator applications and more. 

Each of the low-profile screwdrivers is sold individually:

  • Part # 16990: Low Profile Flat Screwdriver
  • Part # 16991: Low Profile #1 Phillips Screwdriver
  • Part # 16992: Low Profile #2 Phillips Screwdriver

Measuring 4.25 in. in overall length, the screwdrivers slim, low-profile design makes them convenient to access, transport and store. The contoured handle fits securely in the palm of the hand to provide a comfortable and reliable grip. The heat treatment applied to the handle in the manufacturing process enhances the tool’s durability and reinforces its strength while the open slot in handle design allows the user to fasten or secure to a key ring or other device.

For more info: mayhew.com

