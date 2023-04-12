 Mazda Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Mazda Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

Joe Keene discusses how to calibrate the front camera on a Mazda 6 after the windshield was replaced.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

When a new windshield goes in, a recalibration of the front windshield camera will need to come with it.

Related Articles

For this calibration on a Mazda6 Grand Touring, Joe Keene notes the increasing use of factory glass, which can reduce the risk of a skewed calibration.

As Joe demonstrates, carefully and precisely setting up the targets as directed by Hunter’s ADASLink diagnostic scan tool is the key to a successful static calibration. ADASLink’s onscreen guidance ensures no steps are missed, eliminating guesswork and providing a precise and thoroughly documented calibration for more than 25 million vehicles.

You May Also Like

Video

Noisy PS Pump (VIDEO)

There are several questions which you should ask yourself in this scenario. This video is sponsored by Rislone.

Avatar
By Brian Sexton

You just finished replacing a power steering pump on a customer vehicle. You fire up the engine and to your surprise, the pump is still making noise. Now it's easy to kick yourself at this point and think, where did I go wrong? I would urge you to take a step back and reevaluate things. There are several questions which you should ask yourself in this scenario. Did you flush the system? Did you use the correct type and quality of fluid, and did you bleed the system after the repair? Let's start with the first one. Flushing the system. Anytime you've replaced a major power steering component such as the steering rack or the pump, you should at least be evaluating the condition of the fluid and potentially flushing the entire system. This is especially important in the case of say, an internal failure of the pump. This could cause metal shavings to be introduced into the fluid circuit, potentially causing damage to other components later on down the road.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
VW, Audi Lane Departure Warning Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

Calibrations can be done accurately on a front-facing camera with the Hunter ADASLink diagnostic scan tool.

By Joe Keene
Readiness Monitors (VIDEO)

Maximize your diagnostics with readiness monitors.

By Eric Garbe
Belt Measuring Tool (VIDEO)

Use the correct tool to measure the effective belt length at the cord line. This video is sponsored by Continental.

By Joe Keene
VW/Audi Surround View Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

Joe Keene discusses how to calibrate the surround view system on a VW/Audi vehicle.

By Joe Keene

Other Posts

Mass Air Flow Sensors (VIDEO)

Follow along as Joe unboxes the OEM replacement mass airflow sensor. This video is sponsored by United Motor Products.

By Joe Keene
Benefits of Cabin Air Filters (VIDEO)

Learn about the importance of replacing a filter in any season. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Scott Shriber
Fighting HVAC Odors (VIDEO)

The cabin air filter is an integral part of the heating & air conditioning system. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Vehicle Emission Particulates (VIDEO)

Cabin air filters can stop exhaust particulates from reaching vehicle occupants. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman