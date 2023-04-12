Mazda Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

When a new windshield goes in, a recalibration of the front windshield camera will need to come with it.

For this calibration on a Mazda6 Grand Touring, Joe Keene notes the increasing use of factory glass, which can reduce the risk of a skewed calibration.

As Joe demonstrates, carefully and precisely setting up the targets as directed by Hunter’s ADASLink diagnostic scan tool is the key to a successful static calibration. ADASLink’s onscreen guidance ensures no steps are missed, eliminating guesswork and providing a precise and thoroughly documented calibration for more than 25 million vehicles.