Mazda Tech Tip: Air Conditioning Musty / Mildew Odor
- Models:
- 1998 MPV
- 2002-2003 Protege5
- 2013-2019 CX-5
- 2006-2015 Mazda5
- 2000-2006 MPV
- 1999-2005 Miata
- 2007-2012 CX-7
- 2003-2019 Mazda6
- 1998-2002 626
- 1998-2002 Millenia
- 2007-2019 CX-9
- 2011-2014 Mazda2
- 1998-2003 Protege
- 2006-2019 MX-5
- 2004-2019 Mazda3
- 2016-2019 CX-3
Condition:
A musty odor may come from the vents when the A/C system is operating. It is most noticeable when the A/C is first turned on. This odor is the result of mold growth in the A/C evaporator and case which is caused by condensation, dust, and pollen within the cooling unit. This condition is usually worse during high humidity conditions.
Correction:
Mazda Air Cooling Coil Coating is available to encapsulate the mold to reduce odors. If the product is properly applied, it can effectively reduce the musty/mildew odor for up to three years. This treatment provides a durable coating that will aid to prevent biological reactions that lead to odor concerns.
It is applied to the evaporator in a misted form that is introduced by way of either the cabin air filter, re-circulate door, the blower motor resistor access or the blower motor air intake. TSB NUMBER: 07-002/19 contains the specific instructions for each vehicle. Proper application requires the evaporator surface to be present.
Correction:
Clean the throttle valve and chamber of the electronic throttle actuator. Nissan recommends the use of a non-chlorinated carburetor cleaner.
Courtesy of Brake & Front End.