Mazda Tech Tip: Air Conditioning Musty / Mildew Odor

Models:

1998 MPV

2002-2003 Protege5

2013-2019 CX-5

2006-2015 Mazda5

2000-2006 MPV

1999-2005 Miata

2007-2012 CX-7

2003-2019 Mazda6

1998-2002 626

1998-2002 Millenia

2007-2019 CX-9

2011-2014 Mazda2

1998-2003 Protege

2006-2019 MX-5

2004-2019 Mazda3

2016-2019 CX-3

Condition:

A musty odor may come from the vents when the A/C system is operating. It is most noticeable when the A/C is first turned on. This odor is the result of mold growth in the A/C evaporator and case which is caused by condensation, dust, and pollen within the cooling unit. This condition is usually worse during high humidity conditions.

Correction:

Mazda Air Cooling Coil Coating is available to encapsulate the mold to reduce odors. If the product is properly applied, it can effectively reduce the musty/mildew odor for up to three years. This treatment provides a durable coating that will aid to prevent biological reactions that lead to odor concerns.

It is applied to the evaporator in a misted form that is introduced by way of either the cabin air filter, re-circulate door, the blower motor resistor access or the blower motor air intake. TSB NUMBER: 07-002/19 contains the specific instructions for each vehicle. Proper application requires the evaporator surface to be present.

