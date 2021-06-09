Mechanix Wear Offers Torch Welding Series Gloves

Mechanix Wear announces its all-new Torch Welding Series featuring top quality welding gloves designed to elevate protection for welders in the field.

Mechanix Wear developed its Torch Welding Series gloves in partnership with Paul “Torch” Le Sage and a select group of skilled welders and fabricators from different disciplines.

The gloves include a new patent-pending fingertip design and high-wearing Durahide Leather Technology as well as other unique features to create one of the most innovative and durable line of welding gloves and accessories available.

For more info: mechanix.com