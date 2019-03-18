Meet Barry Jean-Pierre, the March 2019 Continental ‘Student of the Month’

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Meet Barry. He plans on taking his experience as an automotive student and applying it to a career running his own shop. Barry is currently part of the Work Based Learning program at his school and is a paid intern at D’Addario Nissan. He is also a student of the 2018 School of the Year.

Q: What inspired you to take automotive classes?

A: I’ve always been inspired to take automotive classes because I worked on cars as a kid. Taking automotive classes at Bullard-Havens improved my skills and knowledge on cars.

Q: What is your favorite auto system to work on and why?

A: My favorite auto system to work on is the exhaust system because I love the different tunes and sound you can change on a car.

Q: What is your experience like with the Work Based Learning program?

A: Working at a dealership through Work Based Learning is an unforgettable experience. I have been put through real working situations, which help me learn so much about being a tech. And, I get the experience needed and a job already in what I like to do for a living.

Q: Why do you want to be a technician?

A: I want to be a technician because it’s something I love to do – which is working on cars – and it doesn’t feel like work when you love your job.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job is hopefully to become a great CEO of my own auto business.

Q: If you could have only one tool in your toolbox, what would it be?

A: If I could have only one tool in my toolbox it would be an impact gun. I use it more than any other tool.

“Barry is a humble, hard worker who puts full effort into whatever he does while thoughtfully considering his impact on others. He does very well in all his subjects while he participates in school activities and sports teams while working. ” — Roxanne Amiot, Department Head and Automotive Technology Instructor at Bullard-Havens Technical High School

To nominate a student for the Continental Student of the Month program, visit TomorrowsTechnician.com/student-of-the-month/.