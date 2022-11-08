Meet Jayson White, November’s Student of the Month

Jayson White is an 11th grade student at Satellite High School in Satellite Beach, Florida. Jayson is credited for being a passionate student. While juggling school full time, Jayson also works part time at a busy local repair shop.

What inspired you to take automotive classes? I saw the Quaker State Challenge when I was in sixth grade, the school redid a Chevy Impala. I really wanted to go through the program because of what I saw the school do. Can you share what your experience was like at the UTI Top Tech challenge over the years? Well, it was very scary my first year because I was a freshman going against seniors, but it got a little better my sophomore year: I was less nervous. Now, I’m ready to get back in there and hopefully get first place this year. It’s a two-man team. I do it with another student and we go around to different stations where we complete worksheets, work with cars and work on other things like electrical boards.

