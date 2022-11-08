 Meet Jayson White, November's Student of the Month
Career

Meet Jayson White, November’s Student of the Month

 

on

Jayson White works part time at a repair shop while juggling school full time. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Jayson White is an 11th grade student at Satellite High School in Satellite Beach, Florida. Jayson is credited for being a passionate student. While juggling school full time, Jayson also works part time at a busy local repair shop.

What inspired you to take automotive classes?

I saw the Quaker State Challenge when I was in sixth grade, the school redid a Chevy Impala. I really wanted to go through the program because of what I saw the school do.

Can you share what your experience was like at the UTI Top Tech challenge over the years? 

Well, it was very scary my first year because I was a freshman going against seniors, but it got a little better my sophomore year: I was less nervous. Now, I’m ready to get back in there and hopefully get first place this year. It’s a two-man team. I do it with another student and we go around to different stations where we complete worksheets, work with cars and work on other things like electrical boards.

What has it been like getting a taste of the workforce?

I work at Foreign Car Clinic in Melbourne, and it’s fun. I really like working on cars, and it has helped me learn more, because I can do more outside of school.

How do you manage the workload of both school and work?

Well, I enjoy both, so it’s really easy for me to get through everything because I enjoy doing both things.

Do you have a favorite project that you’ve worked on at school or at home that you’d like to share with me?

I have a 1994 S-10 with a small-block Chevy in it, and it’s fun to work on. I’m building it for drag racing.

What are your plans for the future?

I plan on going to work for NASCAR and doing UTI’s NASCAR School.

Jayson’s instructor, Randy Pitts says, When Jayson came into my program as a freshman, I could tell that he was different. I’ve been watching him and preparing him all along for my competitions, because I’m big into competitions.  I could tell that he had a spark about him that I didn’t see in the other students.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Continental-StudentoftheMonth.png

