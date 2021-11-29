 Meet Katie Juarez, November's Student Of The Month! -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Meet Katie Juarez, November's Student Of The Month!

on

ASE Test Prep: Changing The Engine Oil Filter (Video)

on

ASE Test Prep: External Fuel Filter Best Practices (Video)

on

ASE Test Prep: Engine Oil Viscosity (Video)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

ASE Test Prep: Changing The Engine Oil Filter (Video) Video
play

ASE Test Prep: Changing The Engine Oil Filter (Video)

ASE Test Prep: External Fuel Filter Best Practices (Video) Video
play

ASE Test Prep: External Fuel Filter Best Practices (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Stainless Steel Did Not Kill The Exhaust Repair

Undercar: Stainless Steel Did Not Kill The Exhaust Repair
Brake Friction Material Evolution Explained

Undercar: Brake Friction Material Evolution Explained
Don’t Back Down When Recommending Ride Control

Undercar: Don’t Back Down When Recommending Ride Control
Servicing Fuel Level Sensors: Fuel Gauge Inoperative?

Underhood: Servicing Fuel Level Sensors: Fuel Gauge Inoperative?
Ford Grinding Or Rattling Sound From The Transmission

Underhood: Ford Grinding Or Rattling Sound From The Transmission
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Auto Lite and Fram Banner
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Meet Katie Juarez, November’s Student Of The Month!

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Katie is credited for her positive personality and strong drive to learn. Student of the Month is sponsored by Continental.
Advertisement

Katie Juarez is an 11th grade automotive student at Bullard-Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Katie excels academically and in her automotive trade. A proud National Honor Society Member as well as a student ambassador for Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, Katie is credited as a bright, positive person with a great attitude and drive to learn. As a part of the Bullard-Havens Automotive Work Based Learning program, Katie was hired this past spring by a local Land Rover dealership. Her mentor at Land Rover describes her as a great apprentice. Welcome to Katie Juarez! 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Katie, what first inspired you to take automotive classes? 

What first inspired me to take automotive classes was the amount of experience I had with cars growing up. I would often see my dad fix up old cars, old trucks, stuff like that. It made me want to learn and experience what it’s like to use my hands with a wrench and it just made me want to experience it and see what it’s like. I chose it because I looked up to my dad and it was something that I wanted to learn more about. 

What has your journey as a Harbor Freight Tools for Schools ambassador been like? 

The journey for me as an ambassador has been a very cool experience because I had the opportunity to meet the creators of the company and I got to meet so many other students across the United States. One thing about me is that I want to see more women in the industry. During an interview—I was so passionate about it—I was just like, we need more girls because I feel like if we have more girls, then that’s going to open a pathway for other girls to join too, because the trade itself is male dominated. I feel like if we add more girls to it, then it won’t be as intimidating. 

Advertisement

How challenging has it been to get a taste of the workforce while in your junior year? Tell us a little bit about your internship. 

As a junior in the workforce, it gets difficult because it’s the third year of high school and that’s the time where you must focus on college applications and you have to do this, you have to do that. So, it can get really challenging at times. When I first started working at Land Rover, I was kind of a little overwhelmed because I would miss some material or forget what I learned in class after spending a few days at the dealership. It’s been a little complicated, but now I’m learning how to balance it all. 

What has been one of your favorite projects to work on in the past? 

My favorite project to work on is changing brakes. When we first did brakes, we were on training carts. I remember my caliper wouldn’t go in. It just would not go in. I remember having a whole mental breakdown that I couldn’t do it. I kept getting mad because everybody else could! I knew that I could get it done but I needed to overcome the challenge first. Just the feeling of overcoming it was the best and now I do not even hesitate to do brakes and rotors anymore. 

Can you tell us your plans for the future? 

One of my plans is to continue to be a woman in a male industry. I want to push for that. I want to show people that girls can do it too. That we’re capable of doing the same thing as a male. I want to keep pushing it and open a pathway for other girls that want to learn how to do it. I want to keep learning about the automotive industry, because from my point of view, it changes a lot. A last goal is to open a business. I would like to start a woman-owned auto business. 

Advertisement

Katie’s Instructor, Roxanne Amiot says, Katie is a wonderful student, and I’ve had many students over the years. She really takes initiative. She’s bright and she immediately caught my eye. She’s very positive. She’s very bright. She’s very articulate, and she’s just well-rounded in auto. She’s a perfect fit for your student of the month because she has all the pieces put together, and I’m so proud of her and what she does here in the school, but also at her dealership. She’s the full package.

To nominate a student for consideration as a Continental  Student of the Month, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Video: Seasonal Fuel Blends And Misfires (VIDEO)

Video: Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement (VIDEO)

Video: Ignition Coil Swap Diagnostics (VIDEO)

Video: Are Your Customers’ A/C Systems Facing ‘Black Death?’ (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician