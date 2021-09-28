Meet Leila Pope, September’s Student Of The Month

Leila Pope is a senior student in the automotive program at Heritage High School in Palm Bay, FL. Leila is credited as a knowledge seeker and a sponge -anything her instructor shows her, she soaks it all in and it shows in each of her tasks. The summer of 2021 was both tough and rewarding for Leila, as she went to summer school in June and began working for one of her school districts bus garages as a technician intern in July. After impressing them so much at the bus garage, Leila was asked to come back and utilize the on-the-job training program during her senior year.

Leila, can you tell us what first inspired you to take automotive classes? Ever since I was like, as young as I can remember, I was always working on cars with my family and my family races. So, from a very young age, I was always involved with cars, and it just drove my passion.

What’s a Day-to-Day experience like for you? Every school day I go to class from first to third period. So, like, around 11:00, and after that, I go straight to the garage. So, I get the school day done, and then I go into the garage and it’s like you never know what you’re going to walk into. It’s like, it’s something new every day. It’s crazy, but it’s such a cool experience because it’s almost like staying in school as well, because I’m working with the school board. So, I get to kind of to discuss with them, like, things that are going on with school. But it’s learning experience all around. So, I feel like I’m always in school because I’m always learning. But it’s I love it so much. You’ve most likely had more hands-on experience than a lot of other people that may be in your class or other classes. Have you had the opportunity to mentor other people in your classes? There’s been a few times where I stepped into the lower classes from me and even people in my class, there’s always opportunities to teach somebody something. My instructor always tells me that there’s always somebody smarter than you. So, no matter who you are and how experienced you are, there’s always something you don’t know. So, I definitely keep that in mind for myself. That not the smartest person out there. And somebody always knows more. And I love teaching people. And I love being taught. So, I definitely take that opportunity with every chance I can. What’s one of your favorite projects or repairs to work on? I absolutely love upholstery. Every time every single bus that we pull in, there’s always something to do, like repair holes in the seats or replace seat belts. And it is one of my favorite things to do. It is so time consuming. It can be super difficult. But I absolutely love doing it

