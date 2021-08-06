 MEMA Issues Statement On Revision Of SAFE Vehicles Rule -
MEMA Issues Statement On Revision Of SAFE Vehicles Rule

MEMA Issues Statement On Revision Of SAFE Vehicles Rule

 

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the proposed rule that revises passenger vehicle emissions standards for model years through 2026. The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) is still reviewing the details of the proposal that requires more emissions reductions than the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule finalized in 2020.

Click Here to Read More
Passenger vehicle suppliers – along with all automotive and commercial vehicle suppliers, the largest sector of manufacturing jobs in the nation – take on substantial risk by leading their industry’s research, development and deployment of advanced technologies. Consequently, MEMA says it will focus its feedback on attaining stringent but realistic standards through 2026 that will provide much-needed regulatory certainty, strengthen manufacturing jobs and achieve U.S. competitiveness.

“MEMA is committed to working toward a net-zero carbon transportation future,” said MEMA President and CEO Bill Long. “We are enthusiastic about continuing our work with the administration to establish a holistic framework for post-model year 2026 long-term standards that are ambitious but pragmatic and will allow utilization of a broad spectrum of advanced propulsion technologies. As we transition to cleaner transportation, diverse advanced technologies will help maintain the nation’s competitive edge, place U.S. innovation at the forefront, and further strengthen the American workforce.”

MEMA says it looks forward to working collaboratively on the challenges and opportunities ahead for the vehicle supplier industry.

