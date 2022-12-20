Mercedes-Benz Alignment

Mercedes-Benz builds some of the most advanced and luxurious vehicles on the road. They’ve built a reputation on this, and they’ve been doing it for a very long time. But when it comes to servicing these vehicles, things aren’t always so complicated. You don’t need space-age technology or tools to perform basic service work – you simply need to arm yourself with a bit of knowledge, work methodically, and reference the OEM service information.

Advertisement

Let’s focus on aligning Mercedes-Benz vehicles. We’ll cover some tips and tricks that should help you to work on just about any Mercedes-Benz from the past few decades. Degrees VS Minutes We’re going to assume that you’re comfortable with alignment angles (caster, camber, toe). However, when you’re looking at the service information, you may come across angles which are measured in minutes. Not all techs are familiar with this type of measurement, so let’s review it quickly. If you were to take a circle and divide it into 360 pieces, each slice would represent one degree (°). Each degree can be divided into minutes for increased accuracy. There are 60 minutes on a clock, and 60 minutes (‘) in one degree (Figure 1). Each minute can be further divided into 60 seconds (“), but we don’t need to go that deep for alignment angles. So, if you see an alignment spec which is listed as 1° 15’, that translates to 1.25°. Minutes can be rounded up or down to the closest 0.25° measurement, so 1° 25’ would translate to 1.5°. Pre-Alignment Prep You’ll need to complete a number of steps BEFORE you start the alignment. These steps will vary depending on the model, but we’ll try to cover the basics. Start by removing all cargo from the vehicle; this includes suitcases, golf bags, and so on. Confirm that the spare tire is present (if equipped), and set the tire pressure in all tires to factory specification (adjusted as needed for the current ambient temperature). Mercedes may also instruct you to fill the fuel tank halfway.

Advertisement

If the vehicle is equipped with Airmatic or Active Body Control suspension, you’ll need to ensure that the ride height is set properly, and not in the raised or lowered position. This can be achieved with a scan tool that is capable of bi-directional control. It’s very important that you check the OEM service information for your specific model; this list may not cover everything for all models. Another important step, but one which is easily forgotten, is to disable the “easy entry and exit” feature in the vehicle. This feature is what causes the seat to slide back and the steering column to pivot upward when the driver is getting in or out of the vehicle. We know that we’ll need to install a steering wheel lock between the wheel and the seat, and a brake pedal depressor between the seat and the brake pedal. If you forget to disable the easy entry and exit feature, the seat and the steering column could move when you don’t want it to, and this could cause some real trouble!

Advertisement