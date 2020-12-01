Video
News

Mevotech Adds Chassis Patent To Exclusive Solutions

 

on

Mevotech, a North American provider of driveline, steering and suspension aftermarket parts, announced today the award of its 12th patent (US#10605309), adding to its expanding roster of exclusive technologies.

Solving Problematic Memory Steer Issues

Memory steer conditions arise when a vehicle continues to pull to the right or left, as opposed to returning to a neutral center position after a turn is completed.

Solid axles, as found in certain Dodge RAM applications, may develop imperfections over time, accelerated by heavy or severe-duty service. These imperfections commonly appear as misaligned upper and lower ball joint mounting points on the knuckle. Some replacement upper ball joints for these applications use a polymer bearing, which will deform to compensate for the misaligned point. The constant off-center loading and deformed bearing may lead to binding, causing memory steer and premature part failure.

Mevotech’s Patented Snap-In Bearing Technology – US Patent #10605309

Currently featured on the TXMS25506 ball joint for RAM 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks, the patented snap-in bearing combines extreme durability with innovative engineering.

Oversized and made of durable sintered metal, the bearing has a large contact area and is engineered to accommodate the challenges of a worn knuckle. The design allows for a pivoting motion, which permits the pin to re-align to prevent binding. This design also withstands greater loads in all ranges of movement and provides extended part life, according to Mevotech.

